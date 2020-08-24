QASH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $319,172.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Liquid, Gate.io and Huobi. QASH has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $319,172.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EXX, Hotbit, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.