Qtum Price Reaches $3.80 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00032260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, GOPAX and Coinone. Qtum has a market cap of $368.22 million and $461.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006318 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,689,772 coins and its circulating supply is 96,970,352 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Gate.io, ABCC, HBUS, Bit-Z, BCEX, DragonEX, CoinEgg, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, BigONE, OKEx, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Kucoin, Coinone, Liquid, Coinrail, Iquant, Coinsuper, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Coindeal, LBank, BitForex, GOPAX, Bibox, Ovis, Allcoin, Coinnest, Liqui, Cobinhood, Exrates, OTCBTC and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

