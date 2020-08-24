QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,777 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,226,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

