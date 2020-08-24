Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $111,889.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.01725702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00154167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,471,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

