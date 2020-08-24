Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 600,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders sold 44,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

