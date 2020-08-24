Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 617,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

