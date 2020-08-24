Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. 611,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,261. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $530.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

