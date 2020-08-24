Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Up 5.2%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.13 and last traded at $95.03. Approximately 362,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 799,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.