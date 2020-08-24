resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Price Down 5%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 510,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,228,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

TORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in resTORbio by 371.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

