Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$745,905.08 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$582,927.55.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total value of C$715,978.85.

On Friday, June 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59.

Shares of RY traded up C$1.02 on Monday, reaching C$98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.23.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

