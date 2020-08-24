salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.76.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.46. 5,133,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,600. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

