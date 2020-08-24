SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Up 5.1%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66. 237,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 493,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.