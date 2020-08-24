Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,408. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

