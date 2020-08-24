SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Up 6.9%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39. 586,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 580,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

