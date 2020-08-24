Seascape Capital Management Buys 12,092 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 163,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

