Seascape Capital Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.20. 649,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,113. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

