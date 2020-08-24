Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

