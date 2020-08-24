Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,879 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,093,000 after acquiring an additional 485,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Shares of DG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $202.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

