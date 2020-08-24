Seascape Capital Management Sells 410 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $3,576,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 263.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 125,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 91,296 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

NYSE:SAP traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.89. The company had a trading volume of 445,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $165.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.