Seascape Capital Management Sells 5,433 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,023. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

