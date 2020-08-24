Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Up 5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 330,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 193,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

