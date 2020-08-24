Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Drops By 17.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 48,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 219,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. 18,690,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,727,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

