Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading Up 6.2%

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 5,506,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,484,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

