Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading Up 6.2%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 5,506,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,484,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit