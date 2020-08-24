Solana (SOL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.21 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00027630 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and $15.21 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.67 or 0.05768186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,622,105 coins and its circulating supply is 31,737,915 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

