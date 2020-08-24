SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 43,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit