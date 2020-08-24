SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 140,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,501. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

