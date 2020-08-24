Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.