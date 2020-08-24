Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

