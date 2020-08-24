Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,071 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $24.49. 36,844,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,668,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.