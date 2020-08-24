Storeum (STO) Market Cap Achieves $1,134.74

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Storeum has a total market cap of $1,134.74 and $4.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Storeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003080 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000205 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000146 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

