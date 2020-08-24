Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Hits $80,388.28

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $80,388.28 and $1,853.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040451 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.50 or 0.05721723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.