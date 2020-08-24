Swipe (SXP) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $192.64 million and $168.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00024814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.01726039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00155245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

