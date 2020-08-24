Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 6.5%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $87.36. 783,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 670,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,885. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

