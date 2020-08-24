Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 480,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 359,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

SYBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synlogic by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synlogic by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

