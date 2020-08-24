Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Trading Up 7.1%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 176,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 36,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

About Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

