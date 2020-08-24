Tezos Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00031152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $229.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 740,884,788 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

