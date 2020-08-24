THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 1.3%

THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.35 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.20). Approximately 7,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 68,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.20).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.51. The company has a market cap of $5.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

About THID POIN/NPV VTG (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilizing the investment skills of Third Point LLC through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E shares of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (the Master Fund).

