Titcoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Titcoin has a market cap of $31,110.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,701.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.38 or 0.02455892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00636567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,519,530 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Titcoin is titcoin.github.io

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

