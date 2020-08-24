Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.47. 649,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,363,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $842.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.
Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
