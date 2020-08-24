Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.47. 649,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,363,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $842.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.