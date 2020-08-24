Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 5.7%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.68. 997,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,053,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $141,140,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 83.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

