Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Up 7.6%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.35. 290,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 611,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $855,200. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Trinseo by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

