TRON Price Tops $0.0251 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, CoinEx and Binance. TRON has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $557.40 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.01725702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00154167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Liquid, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, BitForex, YoBit, Huobi, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Ovis, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Coindeal, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, IDCM, Exrates, Kryptono, Neraex, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinnest, IDAX, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Binance, Mercatox, Allcoin, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinEx, OKEx, Livecoin, CoinEgg, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Indodax, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, DDEX, Exmo, Bibox, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Hotbit, Rfinex, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Tidex, Fatbtc, LBank, OEX, Koinex, DigiFinex and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

