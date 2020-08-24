UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UGI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.29. 504,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,375. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

