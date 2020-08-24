UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UGI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.29. 504,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,375. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit