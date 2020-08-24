Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Trading 5% Higher

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.45. 186,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 379,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,940.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,146,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 221,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

