UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.84. 2,921,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.