Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading 7% Higher

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.19. 5,034,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 671% from the average session volume of 653,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

