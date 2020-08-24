Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 4.2%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 million for the quarter.

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, manages, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Montreal and Quebec City, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

