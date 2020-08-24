Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) shares traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.38. 279,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 387,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

In other Vasta Platform news, Director Gisel Ruiz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

