Verge Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Graviex and TradeOgre. Verge has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and $5.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00525798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,346,871,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, YoBit, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Binance and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

