Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $387,378.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,703.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.03437832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.02455871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00523324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00796443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00681867 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,218,172 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitsane, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, YoBit, QBTC, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.